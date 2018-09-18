A lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Muhammad Dele Belgore (SAN) at the weekend said he would run for the office of Kwara Governor next year, saying it was time Kwara reclaimed its rightful place as a first generation state.
Belgore commended his supporters for staying true to …
