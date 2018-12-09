Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that he has no preferred candidate in the forthcoming general elections.
Obasanjo said he would not tell Nigerians to vote or not to vote for any particular candidate, but should vote wisely. Obasanjo, who some people believed had decided to support …
