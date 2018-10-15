National Chairman of the United Progressive Party, UPP, Chief Chekwas Okorie, in this interview, outlines why the South-East and South-West should back President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election and speed up power shift to the South among other national issues.
How will you describe the state of …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2NIy28L
Get More Nigeria Political News
How will you describe the state of …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2NIy28L
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]