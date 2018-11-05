No fewer than 300, 000 Nigerians have been disenfranchised ahead of the 2019 as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it had removed their names from the voter register last week.
Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Chairman said the names were removed from the voter register …
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2yUZhZh
Get More Nigeria Political News
Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Chairman said the names were removed from the voter register …
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2yUZhZh
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[22]