Former Kano Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has said that the opportunity given to the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration in 2015 was not being handled properly.
Speaking during a visit to the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu on Tuesday, Kwankwaso said Nigeria faces poverty, insecurity and other challenges because of the Federal Government’s inability to check leakages.
