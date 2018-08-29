Featured Thread #1
Less than 24 hours to the date slated by the former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to declare his presidential bid, authorities have denied him access to Abuja’s Eagle Square, proposed venue of the event.
PREMIUM TIMES gathered the authorities have also denied the former governor access to the Old Parade Ground, another major public arena.
READ MORE HERE
PREMIUM TIMES gathered the authorities have also denied the former governor access to the Old Parade Ground, another major public arena.
READ MORE HERE