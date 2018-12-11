A chieftain of the Kwankwassiyya Group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano, Brigadier-General Idris Bello Danbazzau (rtd), has defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).
Danbazzau, who is an ardent follower of Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2zTMgzx
Get More Nigeria Political News
Danbazzau, who is an ardent follower of Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2zTMgzx
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]