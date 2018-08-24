A former National Caretaker Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi, on Friday, said the defection of high profile politicians into the party would not have negative impact on the fortune of the party in the next general election.
He said the defection of …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2PzcvBJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
He said the defection of …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2PzcvBJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]