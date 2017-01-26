The Movement for the Actualisation of s Sovereign State Of Biafra (MASSOB) has rejected former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo's call for an Igbo President in 2019. MASSOB said they will not take the former president serious as he might just want to use the Igbos for his own gain; VANGUARD reports. The group said: “Nobody should rejoice over the statement by Obasanjo because he will never do or say anything good about Igbo. For him to solicit for Igbo president is not in the interest of Ndigbo. It could also be that he is afraid of the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the next president and he is, therefore, trying to work against the man by pretending to be on the side of the Igbo. “We in MASSOB cannot take him serious. If he means to show remorse for all the wrong things he did against Igbo, he should first of all pay solidarity visits to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo,and the traditional and religious leaders in this area.