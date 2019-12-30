The Federal Government on Monday said the nation’s economy in the outgoing year 2019 witnessed a strong performance, building on the steady recovery since the last recession.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this at a media briefing in Lagos while …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2MFS2LK
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this at a media briefing in Lagos while …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2MFS2LK
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]