Politics 2019: Nigeria can’t survive another four years under APC – Council boss – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Council chairman of Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State, Barr. Clement Odoh at the weekend accused the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari of domesticating corruption in Nigeria.

Odoh, who made this known while interacting with journalists in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NwVcUs

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top