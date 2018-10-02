A senator, Sonni Ogbuoji, has emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State.
He defeated eight other aspirants to pick the party’s governorship ticket for next year’s general election.
The election took place at Pinnacle Hotel in Abakaliki, the state capital.
