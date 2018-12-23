In this report, GABRIEL ATUMEYI, looks at some familial relationships that have withstood the tug of political electioneering ahead of 2019 polls.
The Nigerian political space has always been dominated by political dynasties. But in recent times there seems to be a new twist as …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2BzzxCh
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Nigerian political space has always been dominated by political dynasties. But in recent times there seems to be a new twist as …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2BzzxCh
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]