The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Friday said former President Olusegun Obasanjo would not escape prosecution if President Muhammadu Buhari decides to probe the power sector.
Oshiomhole stated this in Jos, during the opening of Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong’s reelection …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2FbUIO7
Get More Nigeria Political News
Oshiomhole stated this in Jos, during the opening of Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong’s reelection …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2FbUIO7
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]