The Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has said that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was sent to kill the party.
Amosun said the former Edo Governor was a liar. The Governor was …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2O6xLN3
Get More Nigeria Political News
Amosun said the former Edo Governor was a liar. The Governor was …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2O6xLN3
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]