TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE reports on the flag-off of All Progressives Congress (APC) door-to-door in Lagos State ahead of the 2019 presidential election by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
With less than 70 days to the February 16, 2019 presidential election, political parties are painting the towns and …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2S4VQXG
Get More Nigeria Political News
With less than 70 days to the February 16, 2019 presidential election, political parties are painting the towns and …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2S4VQXG
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[12]