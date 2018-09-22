Politics 2019: PDP denies favouring any governorship aspirant in Kaduna – TODAY.NG

#1
The Peoples’ Democratic Party in Kaduna State on Saturday says it has no favoured aspirant among those seeking to get the party’s ticket for the 2019 governorship election.

The PDP is reacting to the claim by five governorship aspirants who accused the state party chairman, Felix Hyat, …



Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2OLBzVe

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top