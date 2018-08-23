ABUJA—Ahead of the 2019 Presidential election, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has ruled out any possibility of micro zoning its ticket to a particular geo-political zone in the north.National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in reaction to a call by the lawmaker representing Kano Central senatorial district, Rabiu Kwankwaso, that the PDP should pick its presidential candidate from the North-West to stand a better chance of ousting All Progressives Congress, APC, from Aso Rock in 2019.