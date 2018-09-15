The Bauchi state chapter of the PDP has ruled out automatic ticket for aspirants seeking various elective offices in the 2019 general elections.
The state PDP spokesperson, Yayanuwa Zainabari, said there is no automatic ticket for anyone....
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2xloR8h
Get More Nigeria Political News
The state PDP spokesperson, Yayanuwa Zainabari, said there is no automatic ticket for anyone....
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2xloR8h
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]