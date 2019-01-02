The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has revealed two campaign deceits of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
Ngige, who described himself as the prophet sent to liberate Igbo from the political stranglehold of the PDP, said Atiku’s campaign …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2AscYj2
Get More Nigeria Political News
Ngige, who described himself as the prophet sent to liberate Igbo from the political stranglehold of the PDP, said Atiku’s campaign …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2AscYj2
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[45]