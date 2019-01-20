The shunning of the Saturday’s presidential debate by President Muhammadu Buhari and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar really hurt other candidates who expressed dismay over the situation.
President Buhari of All Progressives Congress (APC) had earlier indicated he would not attend the debate while Abubakar assured the nation he would attend. …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2T4Mc7M
Get More Nigeria Political News
President Buhari of All Progressives Congress (APC) had earlier indicated he would not attend the debate while Abubakar assured the nation he would attend. …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2T4Mc7M
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]