Metro 2019 Presidency: ECOWAS arrives Nigeria, reveals plan for election – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Head of ECOWAS Observer Mission to Nigeria and former Liberian President has promised to help ensure that the election process in Nigeria was peaceful and successful.

Sirleaf made the promise when she was received by the Vice- President of ECOWAS Commission, Mrs Finda Koroma, …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2HTnndV

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[21]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top