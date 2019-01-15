The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has told Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, were about to steal their votes.
Atiku, who spoke at the PDP rally in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, assured the people that he …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2VToUDF
Get More Nigeria Political News
Atiku, who spoke at the PDP rally in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, assured the people that he …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2VToUDF
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[60]