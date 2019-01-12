A major Islamic group, the Jama’atul Izalatul Bidi’a Waikamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), one of the largest Islamic societies in Nigeria, Chad, Niger, and Cameroon, has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term of office.
Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will slug it out with Atiku …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2QJjmb4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will slug it out with Atiku …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2QJjmb4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]