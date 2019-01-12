Politics 2019 presidency: PDP speaks on being broke, Governors, presidential aspirants abandoning Atiku – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to claims that the other aspirants that contested the presidential ticket of the party with its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have abandoned him.

Also speaking on the insinuation that Governors of the party are not showing up during campaign and …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2HaqZYx

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top