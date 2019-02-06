Politics 2019 presidency: Peter Obi gives Anambra people reasons to vote out APC – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
A former Governor of Anambra State and Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Obi, has said that Nigeria’s economy and security will get worse if the All Progressives Congress, APC, returns to power.

According to Obi, “only those who do not wish Nigeria …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2WKBLbN

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[56]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top