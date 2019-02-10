The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has assured President Muhammadu Buhari that residents in Lagos would troop out en masse on February 16 and deliver the state to him.
Ambode also vowed that other National Assembly candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, will win their elections. …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2I4Rgbj
Get More Nigeria Political News
Ambode also vowed that other National Assembly candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, will win their elections. …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2I4Rgbj
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[31]