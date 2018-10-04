Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Wednesday night held a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his Abeokuta residence.
According to NAN, Aminu who addressed journalists after the meeting, said he was in Abeokuta to consult with Obasanjo in respect of the 2019 poll. …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2O7s7z9
Get More Nigeria Political News
According to NAN, Aminu who addressed journalists after the meeting, said he was in Abeokuta to consult with Obasanjo in respect of the 2019 poll. …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2O7s7z9
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[77]