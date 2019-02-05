Titi Abubakar, wife of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said her husband would end frequent clashes between herders and farmers in Benue State.
Titi said this yesterday, at the PDP women rally in Makurdi, Benue State capital. She also expressed sadness over …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2G9BhXJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Titi said this yesterday, at the PDP women rally in Makurdi, Benue State capital. She also expressed sadness over …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2G9BhXJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]