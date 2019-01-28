Politics 2019 presidency: What will happen if Igbos fail to help Buhari win – Igbokwe – Daily Post Nigeria

Mr Joe Igbokwe, Publicity Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, says has advised Igbos to massively vote for President Muhammadu Buhari to avoid being onlookers in 2023.

Igbokwe said this on the sidelines of a town hall meeting organised by the Ndi-Igbo in APC Lagos …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2DDGCnm

