Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has reacted to Governor Ayodele Fayose's announcement that he is running for President in 2019. According to him, the party is yet to endorse anybody for the position. He said the party would only decide who to support during its next elective convention. Fayose made his intent known at a recent non elective convention of the party. “There were many people at the convention who indicated their political interests at the convention. It was not only Fayose. There were two other former governors who had posters about their bids. The convention was not elective and has nothing to do with the endorsement of anybody", Makarfi said. “There were also posters of those eyeing governorship and other positions. Would you say they were also endorsed? A convention is like a merrymaking ground where supporters come in to show their support.”