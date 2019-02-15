2019 SOAS International Excellence Scholarships – UK – Apply Now - Naijabizcom

#1
The SOAS International Excellence Scholarships is available for International students who wants to pursue a degree program in UK. This scholarship program is designed to award new students starting in September 2019 with a first-class academic performance.

Application Deadline: 28 February 2019 Eligible Countries:....



For details & to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2EayCL8

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[99]
S

SamuelOmelly

Member
#2
#2
Hello SIR/ MA , Will be all Pleasure and Deligient too attain this . +234 812 255 1142
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top