Governors from the south-east geopolitical zone will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday when Burning issues affecting the region will be discussed.
Top among the issues are the ongoing construction of Second Niger Bridge, bad navigational and other facilities at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, poor roads and …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Q5A08y
Get More Nigeria Political News
Top among the issues are the ongoing construction of Second Niger Bridge, bad navigational and other facilities at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, poor roads and …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Q5A08y
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]