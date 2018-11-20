Politics 2019: South East Governors Meet Buhari in Aso Rock – Olisa.tv

#1
Governors from the south-east geopolitical zone will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday when Burning issues affecting the region will be discussed.

Top among the issues are the ongoing construction of Second Niger Bridge, bad navigational and other facilities at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, poor roads and …



Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Q5A08y

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top