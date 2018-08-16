  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Sports 2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier: Golden Eaglets to get gifts if they beat Niger in semi-final – pulse.ng

The NFF administration have promised to fulfil all outstanding bonuses should the Golden Eaglets beat Niger.

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will get full benefits with gifts if they beat face Niger Republic in the ongoing WAFU Zone B, African Cup of Nations (AFCON) …



