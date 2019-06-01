Metro 2019 UTME: JAMB Releases 4,536 More Results Of Candidates – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released 4, 636 more results of its recently conducted Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made this disclosure in a statement on Friday in Lagos. The number of …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2YXkj40

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top