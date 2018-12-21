The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set January 10 date for the commencement of the sales of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) form.
The sales of form, according to the examination body, would take place within six weeks while the examination will …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2T0jogc
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The sales of form, according to the examination body, would take place within six weeks while the examination will …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2T0jogc
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[35]