Entertainment 2019 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is officially cancelled amid rising criticism of the event - LIB

This year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has been officially cancalled amid rising criticism of the event.

Stuart Burgdoerfer, the chief financial officer and executive vice president of L Brands, which owns Victoria's Secret, confirmed its cancellation during a conference call on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

"We'll be communicating to customers, but nothing that I would say is similar in magnitude to the fashion show... You can be sure we'll be communicating with customers through lots of vehicles including social media and various, more current platforms, if you will," Stuart Burgdoerfer said.

