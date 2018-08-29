The Nigerian Medical Association has urged politicians to guard their utterances so as to avoid a possible eruption of political violence and an attendant crisis that may be beyond the capacity of the health sector.
The NMA said this in a statement jointly signed by …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2MzFzeq
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The NMA said this in a statement jointly signed by …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2MzFzeq
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]