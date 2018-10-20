Chief Willy Ezugwu is the Convener of Save Enugu Group (SEG) and National Coordinator of the South East Revival Group (SERG).
He is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Secretary General of the Conference of Nigerian Political …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2EIEoGe
Get More Nigeria Political News
He is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Secretary General of the Conference of Nigerian Political …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2EIEoGe
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]