Politics 2019: We Can’t Allow Election Rigging In Enugu – Ezugwu – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Chief Willy Ezugwu is the Convener of Save Enugu Group (SEG) and National Coordinator of the South East Revival Group (SERG).

He is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Secretary General of the Conference of Nigerian Political …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2EIEoGe

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[58]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top