Politics 2019: We Didn’t Endorse PMB, Fulani Group Declares – Leadership Newspaper

#1
A group of Fulanis under the auspices of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria has exonerated itself from what it described as “dangerously selfish and unilateral endorsement” of President Muhammadu Buhari s preferred candidate in the forthcoming presidential election.

Reacting to the alleged endorsement of Buhari by …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2VLSeMu

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top