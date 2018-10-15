Politics 2019: Why I’m running for president – Oby Ezekwesili – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili, on Monday said she is running for president to right the wrongs of governance in the country.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, Mrs Ezekwesili, a former education minister, said she is not in the …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QQBWOY

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top