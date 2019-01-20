Specifically, Atiku said the absense of APC candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari from the debate, triggered his own decision not to appear too.
It’s so shocking to me personally when I read about Atiku’s reason, as it struck my brain that Nigeria …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2U26GOp
Get More Nigeria Political News
It’s so shocking to me personally when I read about Atiku’s reason, as it struck my brain that Nigeria …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2U26GOp
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]