JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics 2023: Idea of Northern presidency won’t fly – Chekwas Okorie – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The National Chairman of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie, has said the idea of a northern president in 2023 will not fly.

According to him, the arrangement for rotational presidency in Nigerian politics had become conventional even though qualified citizens from all parts of …

okorie.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2N0B23C

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top