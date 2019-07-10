“Igbo presidency is not a right, just like Hausa presidency is not a right, Yoruba presidency is not a right. Igbo presidency can only become possible if you work within the party and convince the rest of Nigerians to produce a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction.



“The fact that you are from South-East or from any other area is neither here nor there. So, if the people from the South-East are aspiring to become Nigeria’s president, I think the first thing to do is to work within the party, to get the rest of Nigerians to accept them for that position. It is not a right, that is what I would say,” he said.