Politics 2023: Igbo Presidency not automatic –APC – Newtelegraph

The All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, said that the South-East geo-political zone will not be given an automatic ticket to produce the presidential candidate on the platform of the ruling party in 2023.

“Igbo presidency is not a right, just like Hausa presidency is not a right, Yoruba presidency is not a right. Igbo presidency can only become possible if you work within the party and convince the rest of Nigerians to produce a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction.

“The fact that you are from South-East or from any other area is neither here nor there. So, if the people from the South-East are aspiring to become Nigeria’s president, I think the first thing to do is to work within the party, to get the rest of Nigerians to accept them for that position. It is not a right, that is what I would say,” he said.
