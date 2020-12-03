Politics 2023: Obasanjo, Gani Adams reconcile, plan to work together – New Telegraph News


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

2023: Obasanjo, Gani Adams reconcile, plan to work together - New Telegraph

No quarrel, no reconciliation, says OBJ Former President Olesegun Obasanjo and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams, yesterday reconciled from their long thrust of differences with assurances to forge a common front. In a terse statement issued by the spokesperson of Afenifere...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

K
Politics Obasanjo to Buhari: Act now before it is too late – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
253
Kayode Israel
K
Nigeria Political News
Politics ‘Amotekun’ will attract more investors, improve Nigeria’s economy, says Gani Adams – Vanguard News
Replies
0
Views
362
Nigeria Political News
Nigeria Political News
K
Politics Why APC can’t zone 2023 presidency to S’ East –Sen. Ibrahim – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
841
Kenneth Chimaobi
K
C
Politics Fashola to APC: respect your zoning plan in 2023 – The Nation News
Replies
0
Views
195
Chinedu Iroka
C
Nigeria Political News
Politics Border closure has economic implications on Yoruba people ― Gani Adams – Vanguard News
Replies
0
Views
448
Nigeria Political News
Nigeria Political News

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top