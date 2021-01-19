Politics 2023: Okorocha explains why he’s championing new political movement – Vanguard News


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.vanguardngr.com

2023: Okorocha explains why he's championing new political movement - Vanguard News

By Emmanuel Okogba Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, Monday, announced plans to form a new political movement in Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections. Vanguard reports that Okorocha who had earlier given the hint when he visited Governor Nyesom Wike to commission projects in...
www.vanguardngr.com
 

Similar threads

E
Politics 2023: Okorocha explains why he’s championing new political movement - Vanguard Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
92
ese
E
E
Politics ‘Tinubu has paid his dues politically, let’s support him for 2023 Presidency’ - Vanguard Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
324
ese
E
K
Politics 2023: Okorocha hints on contesting for president – Guardian News
Replies
0
Views
343
Kenneth Chimaobi
K
E
Politics 2023 Presidency: Tinubu’s Political Movement 'BAT 23' Flagged-Off By Supporters - Daily Trust
Replies
0
Views
774
ese
E
C
Politics New political force coming, says Okorocha – The Nation News
Replies
0
Views
67
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top