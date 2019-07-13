Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday scoffed at comments credited to the National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Emma Ibediro, and his party that Ndigbo cannot produce the next president in 2023.
Ohanaeze is insisting that the south east should …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2xNds1s
Get More Nigeria Political News
Ohanaeze is insisting that the south east should …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2xNds1s
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]