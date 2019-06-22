Former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe has declared that a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu was the best person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. The former Minister, who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said he was going …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2J21pm2
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2J21pm2
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]