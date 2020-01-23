Politics 2023 Presidency: Tinubu Has All It Takes To Lead This Country – Lagos APC – Channels Television

#1
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos has said that if the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, declares to run for the 2023 presidential election, it will not be out of place owing to his political record.

Disclosing this at a briefing in Lagos on …

lanre.JPG

Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2SV7NSr

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top