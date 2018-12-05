  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro 21, 878 Nigerians apply for police jobs in 5 days – Newtelegraph

#1
Five days after it opened its of portal for recruitment, the Police Service Commission (PSC), yesterday said a total of 21,878 young men and women have sent their applications.

This is even as the Federal Government said it was recruiting 10,000 police personnel............



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2RBUof8

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[97]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top